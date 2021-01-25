Chelsea Sacks Manager Frank Lampard

COVID-19 Updates World 99,920,055 World Confirmed: 99,920,055 Active: 25,893,301 Recovered: 71,884,622 Death: 2,142,132

London, 25/1: Chelsea has sacked its manager Frank Lampard from his managerial duties. The football club has suffered five defeats from eight games in the season. Currently, the club is standing at ninth position.

The club issued a statement confirming the new, it read “This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly. We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

“There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season,” the club statement read.