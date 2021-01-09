Chinese Soldier Held in Ladakh for Crossing LAC!!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Ladakh, 9/1: A Chinese soldier was held by the Indian Army for crossing the Line of Actual Control on Friday. The soldier is being dealt with according to laid down procedures and the circumstances under which he crossed the LAC are being investigated.

“During the early hours of 08 January 21, a Chinese soldier was apprehended on the Indian side of the LAC, in Ladakh, an area South of Pangong Tso lake. The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area.The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated. Further details are awaited,” an official of the Indian Army said.

Indian and Chinese army are in a continuous tussle with each other since June 2020. A clash in June left 20 Indian soldiers dead. In retaliation Indian Government banned all the Chinese apps in the country. Several rounds of talks have failed regarding the matter.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
