Chris Gayle Thanks PM Modi for Vaccines

World
WorldConfirmed: 122,516,141Active: 21,054,045Recovered: 98,756,513Death: 2,705,583
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,360,639Active: 7,284,361Recovered: 22,523,803Death: 552,475
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,787,600Active: 1,160,373Recovered: 10,339,432Death: 287,795
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,514,331Active: 271,247Recovered: 11,083,679Death: 159,405
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,437,938Active: 294,298Recovered: 4,049,373Death: 94,267
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,280,882Active: 561,820Recovered: 3,593,136Death: 125,926
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,306,711Active: 547,510Recovered: 2,655,346Death: 103,855
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,950,603Active: 150,188Recovered: 2,770,638Death: 29,777
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,628,629Active: 152,051Recovered: 2,401,700Death: 74,878
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 619,259Active: 27,188Recovered: 578,314Death: 13,757
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,083Active: 164Recovered: 85,283Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 19/3: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for donating coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica. He is the second player from his team after Andre Russell to thank India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean nation.
“PM Modi, the Government of India, and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it,” the star batsman said in a 17-second video tweeted by the Indian High Commission in Jamaica.
Legendary Jamaican & WI Cricketer @henrygayle thanks PM @narendramodi, the People and Government of #India for the gift of #MadeInIndia Vaccine to #Jamaica#VaccineMaitri @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/fLBbhF5zTY
— India in Jamaica (@hcikingston) March 19, 2021
The West Indies batsman also met Indian High Commissioner R. Masakui at the High Commission on Thursday.
“The Universe Boss,” tweeted the Indian High Commission showing pictures of Mr Masakui and Chris Gayle having a candid chat at the High Commission.