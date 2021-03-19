Chris Gayle Thanks PM Modi for Vaccines

COVID-19 Updates World 122,516,141 World Confirmed: 122,516,141 Active: 21,054,045 Recovered: 98,756,513 Death: 2,705,583

New Delhi, 19/3: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for donating coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica. He is the second player from his team after Andre Russell to thank India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean nation.

“PM Modi, the Government of India, and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it,” the star batsman said in a 17-second video tweeted by the Indian High Commission in Jamaica.

The West Indies batsman also met Indian High Commissioner R. Masakui at the High Commission on Thursday.

“The Universe Boss,” tweeted the Indian High Commission showing pictures of Mr Masakui and Chris Gayle having a candid chat at the High Commission.