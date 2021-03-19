ICAI CA Exams 2021: Final, foundation result likely to be out on March 21

COVID-19 Updates World 122,516,141 World Confirmed: 122,516,141 Active: 21,054,045 Recovered: 98,756,513 Death: 2,705,583

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will most likely release the results of the ICAI CA exams 2021 for the final and foundation papers held in January this year on March 21 and 22. The results of the exam will be released on the official website of ICAI, http://icai.org.

The potential dates of the release of the result for the chartered accountant examination conducted this year in January were communicated by ICAI through an official notice uploaded on its website. The results will be released for both final and foundation exams.

Candidates will also be able to get their results via email once they register for the same on the website icaiexams.icai.org from today onwards. The results will automatically be mailed to the candidate who has registered online once they are released.