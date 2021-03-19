ICAI CA Exams 2021: Final, foundation result likely to be out on March 21

FeaturedCareer
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 122,516,141
    World
    Confirmed: 122,516,141
    Active: 21,054,045
    Recovered: 98,756,513
    Death: 2,705,583
  • USA 30,360,639
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,360,639
    Active: 7,284,361
    Recovered: 22,523,803
    Death: 552,475
  • Brazil 11,787,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,787,600
    Active: 1,160,373
    Recovered: 10,339,432
    Death: 287,795
  • India 11,514,331
    India
    Confirmed: 11,514,331
    Active: 271,247
    Recovered: 11,083,679
    Death: 159,405
  • Russia 4,437,938
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,437,938
    Active: 294,298
    Recovered: 4,049,373
    Death: 94,267
  • UK 4,280,882
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,280,882
    Active: 561,820
    Recovered: 3,593,136
    Death: 125,926
  • Italy 3,306,711
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,306,711
    Active: 547,510
    Recovered: 2,655,346
    Death: 103,855
  • Turkey 2,950,603
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,950,603
    Active: 150,188
    Recovered: 2,770,638
    Death: 29,777
  • Germany 2,628,629
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,628,629
    Active: 152,051
    Recovered: 2,401,700
    Death: 74,878
  • Pakistan 619,259
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 619,259
    Active: 27,188
    Recovered: 578,314
    Death: 13,757
  • China 90,083
    China
    Confirmed: 90,083
    Active: 164
    Recovered: 85,283
    Death: 4,636

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will most likely release the results of the ICAI CA exams 2021 for the final and foundation papers held in January this year on March 21 and 22. The results of the exam will be released on the official website of ICAI, http://icai.org.

The potential dates of the release of the result for the chartered accountant examination conducted this year in January were communicated by ICAI through an official notice uploaded on its website. The results will be released for both final and foundation exams.

Candidates will also be able to get their results via email once they register for the same on the website icaiexams.icai.org from today onwards. The results will automatically be mailed to the candidate who has registered online once they are released.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.