ICAI CA Exams 2021: Final, foundation result likely to be out on March 21

-
World
122,516,141
WorldConfirmed: 122,516,141Active: 21,054,045Recovered: 98,756,513Death: 2,705,583
-
USA
30,360,639
USAConfirmed: 30,360,639Active: 7,284,361Recovered: 22,523,803Death: 552,475
-
Brazil
11,787,600
BrazilConfirmed: 11,787,600Active: 1,160,373Recovered: 10,339,432Death: 287,795
-
India
11,514,331
IndiaConfirmed: 11,514,331Active: 271,247Recovered: 11,083,679Death: 159,405
-
Russia
4,437,938
RussiaConfirmed: 4,437,938Active: 294,298Recovered: 4,049,373Death: 94,267
-
UK
4,280,882
UKConfirmed: 4,280,882Active: 561,820Recovered: 3,593,136Death: 125,926
-
Italy
3,306,711
ItalyConfirmed: 3,306,711Active: 547,510Recovered: 2,655,346Death: 103,855
-
Turkey
2,950,603
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,950,603Active: 150,188Recovered: 2,770,638Death: 29,777
-
Germany
2,628,629
GermanyConfirmed: 2,628,629Active: 152,051Recovered: 2,401,700Death: 74,878
-
Pakistan
619,259
PakistanConfirmed: 619,259Active: 27,188Recovered: 578,314Death: 13,757
-
China
90,083
ChinaConfirmed: 90,083Active: 164Recovered: 85,283Death: 4,636
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will most likely release the results of the ICAI CA exams 2021 for the final and foundation papers held in January this year on March 21 and 22. The results of the exam will be released on the official website of ICAI, http://icai.org.
The potential dates of the release of the result for the chartered accountant examination conducted this year in January were communicated by ICAI through an official notice uploaded on its website. The results will be released for both final and foundation exams.
Candidates will also be able to get their results via email once they register for the same on the website icaiexams.icai.org from today onwards. The results will automatically be mailed to the candidate who has registered online once they are released.