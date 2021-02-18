Chris Morris becomes the most expensive player in IPL history

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chennai, 18/2: In a  major development,  Rajasthan Royals buy South African star all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. Morris was sold as the most expensive player in IPL history.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh was the most expensive player in the IPL history. KXIP bought David Malan. Shivam Dube is bought for 4.4 crores by Royals.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
