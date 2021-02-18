Chris Morris becomes the most expensive player in IPL history

-
World
110,520,588
-
USA
28,453,526
-
India
10,950,201
-
Brazil
9,979,276
-
Russia
4,125,598
-
UK
4,071,185
-
Italy
2,751,657
-
Turkey
2,609,359
-
Germany
2,362,364
-
Pakistan
567,261
-
China
89,806
Chennai, 18/2: In a major development, Rajasthan Royals buy South African star all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. Morris was sold as the most expensive player in IPL history.
Earlier, Yuvraj Singh was the most expensive player in the IPL history. KXIP bought David Malan. Shivam Dube is bought for 4.4 crores by Royals.