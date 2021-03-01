ଜଉଗଡ ଐତିହ୍ୟ ମହୋତ୍ସବର ଉଦଘାଟନ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

-
WorldConfirmed: 114,782,169Active: 21,909,571Recovered: 90,327,812Death: 2,544,786
USAConfirmed: 29,257,672Active: 9,037,538Recovered: 19,694,344Death: 525,790
IndiaConfirmed: 11,114,511Active: 168,777Recovered: 10,788,522Death: 157,212
BrazilConfirmed: 10,551,259Active: 885,208Recovered: 9,411,033Death: 255,018
RussiaConfirmed: 4,257,650Active: 348,121Recovered: 3,823,074Death: 86,455
UKConfirmed: 4,176,554Active: 1,148,388Recovered: 2,905,317Death: 122,849
ItalyConfirmed: 2,925,265Active: 422,367Recovered: 2,405,199Death: 97,699
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,701,588Active: 100,785Recovered: 2,572,234Death: 28,569
GermanyConfirmed: 2,451,822Active: 125,604Recovered: 2,255,500Death: 70,718
PakistanConfirmed: 581,365Active: 22,098Recovered: 546,371Death: 12,896
ChinaConfirmed: 89,912Active: 210Recovered: 85,066Death: 4,636
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ,୧ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗଞ୍ଜାମର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଜଉଗଡ ଐତିହ୍ୟ ମହୋତ୍ସବ ଆଜି ଉଦଘାଟିତ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଭିଡିଓ ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ଦେଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଏହାର ଉଦଘାଟନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ‘୩ ଦିନଆ ଏହି ମହୋତ୍ସବ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ଓ ସଂସ୍କୃତିକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବ ।’ ତେବେ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜଉଗଡ ଉନ୍ନୟନ ପରିଷଦ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ଉତ୍ସବ ଆୟୋଜିତ ହୋଇଛି ।