ଜଉଗଡ ଐତିହ୍ୟ ମହୋତ୍ସବର ଉଦଘାଟନ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ,୧ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗଞ୍ଜାମର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଜଉଗଡ ଐତିହ୍ୟ ମହୋତ୍ସବ ଆଜି ଉଦଘାଟିତ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଭିଡିଓ ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ଦେଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଏହାର ଉଦଘାଟନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ‘୩ ଦିନଆ ଏହି ମହୋତ୍ସବ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ଓ ସଂସ୍କୃତିକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବ ।’ ତେବେ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜଉଗଡ ଉନ୍ନୟନ ପରିଷଦ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ଉତ୍ସବ ଆୟୋଜିତ ହୋଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
