CM Naveen Patnaik wished speed recovery of Sarpanch , Asha & Anganwadi workers recognised with Coronavirus.

Bhubaneswar, 28/5: Odisha CM Sri Naveen Patnaik today addressed Sarpanch, Asha, and Anganwadi workers over the phone who have been recognized with Coronavirus while serving individuals in the battle against COVID-19. The Chief Minister lauded their fearlessness and devotion in offering exceptional service to society and wished their expedient recovery.

They will be a wellspring of motivation to others the CM included