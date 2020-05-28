CM Naveen Patnaik wished speed recovery of Sarpanch , Asha & Anganwadi workers recognised with Coronavirus.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar, 28/5: Odisha CM  Sri Naveen Patnaik today addressed Sarpanch, Asha, and Anganwadi workers over the phone who have been recognized with Coronavirus while serving individuals in the battle against COVID-19. The   Chief Minister lauded their fearlessness and devotion in offering exceptional service to society and wished their expedient recovery.

They will be a wellspring of motivation to others the CM included

