Coach Ravi Shastri heaps Praises on Washington Sundar, says he has more ability than he ever had!

COVID-19 Updates World 117,190,545 World Confirmed: 117,190,545 Active: 21,848,163 Recovered: 92,740,782 Death: 2,601,600

USA 29,654,050 USA Confirmed: 29,654,050 Active: 8,843,013 Recovered: 20,273,917 Death: 537,120

India 11,223,192 India Confirmed: 11,223,192 Active: 191,480 Recovered: 10,873,877 Death: 157,835

Brazil 10,939,320 Brazil Confirmed: 10,939,320 Active: 970,523 Recovered: 9,704,351 Death: 264,446

Russia 4,322,776 Russia Confirmed: 4,322,776 Active: 321,758 Recovered: 3,911,924 Death: 89,094

UK 4,213,343 UK Confirmed: 4,213,343 Active: 889,359 Recovered: 3,199,565 Death: 124,419

Italy 3,046,762 Italy Confirmed: 3,046,762 Active: 465,812 Recovered: 2,481,372 Death: 99,578

Turkey 2,769,230 Turkey Confirmed: 2,769,230 Active: 124,126 Recovered: 2,616,139 Death: 28,965

Germany 2,502,872 Germany Confirmed: 2,502,872 Active: 126,099 Recovered: 2,304,300 Death: 72,473

Pakistan 590,508 Pakistan Confirmed: 590,508 Active: 18,055 Recovered: 559,248 Death: 13,205

China 89,975 China Confirmed: 89,975 Active: 173 Recovered: 85,166 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 7/3: Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said that Washington Sundar has more natural ability than he ever had.

Sundar is in the limelight since his debut in Australia. The all-rounder scored three half-centuries in his four Tests against Australia and England along with six wickets which includes prized scalps of Steve Smith and Joe Root.

“I think Washy has far more natural ability than I had,” Ravi Shastri said.

“He has the ability and he belongs at this level and he can go a long way. If he could focus on his bowling (in Tests), India could have a very good number six for overseas conditions.

“Someone who can get you those 50s, 60s, and 70s and then bowl for you 20 overs and can pick up 2-3 wickets. That was my role overseas (during the whole of the 1980s) and I think he can do that role easily,” Shastri said during a virtual press meet on Sunday.

“Definitely, he should be batting in the top four for his state. There is no question about that. I would like to have a word with Tamil Nadu selectors or DK (captain Dinesh Karthik) for that matter. I think he should be batting in the top four,” Shastri said.

For Shastri, Washington’s innings of 96, coming in at 153 for 6 was a better effort than his 85 not out in Chennai.

“Washington Sundar, this is unreal. Facing some of the toughest bowlers in the world. I would say this inning was far better as the WTC was online,” he said.

Shastri feels that he can relate way more with the Washingtons and the Rishabh Pants because he had also tasted overseas success as a youngster.

“At 21, 22, or 23, I had similar success, so I can relate to as I scored hundreds overseas. What you can never take away is the exuberance of youth. It’s only when the baggage comes of being a known quantity and that’s when life starts.”