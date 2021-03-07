Coach Ravi Shastri heaps Praises on Washington Sundar, says he has more ability than he ever had!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 7/3: Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said that Washington Sundar has more natural ability than he ever had.

Sundar is in the limelight since his debut in Australia. The all-rounder scored three half-centuries in his four Tests against Australia and England along with six wickets which includes prized scalps of Steve Smith and Joe Root.

“I think Washy has far more natural ability than I had,” Ravi Shastri said.

“He has the ability and he belongs at this level and he can go a long way. If he could focus on his bowling (in Tests), India could have a very good number six for overseas conditions.

“Someone who can get you those 50s, 60s, and 70s and then bowl for you 20 overs and can pick up 2-3 wickets. That was my role overseas (during the whole of the 1980s) and I think he can do that role easily,” Shastri said during a virtual press meet on Sunday.

“Definitely, he should be batting in the top four for his state. There is no question about that. I would like to have a word with Tamil Nadu selectors or DK (captain Dinesh Karthik) for that matter. I think he should be batting in the top four,” Shastri said.

For Shastri, Washington’s innings of 96, coming in at 153 for 6 was a better effort than his 85 not out in Chennai.

“Washington Sundar, this is unreal. Facing some of the toughest bowlers in the world. I would say this inning was far better as the WTC was online,” he said.

Shastri feels that he can relate way more with the Washingtons and the Rishabh Pants because he had also tasted overseas success as a youngster.

“At 21, 22, or 23, I had similar success, so I can relate to as I scored hundreds overseas. What you can never take away is the exuberance of youth. It’s only when the baggage comes of being a known quantity and that’s when life starts.”

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
