New Delhi, 25/2: As violence erupted in the North-eastern district of Delhi, which resulted in seven deaths, two complaints have been filed against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting mobs on Sunday.

One complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Corporator Reshma Nadeem while the second by Haseeb ul Hasan.

The complainants have alleged that during the protest, Mishra incited people by his inflammatory speeches which led to violence. As of now, no action has been taken against Mishra.