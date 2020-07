Complete lockdown announced in this City from 13 to 23 July

Due to rising cases of local Coronavirus cases, a complete lockdown was announced in Pune.for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and some parts of Rural Pune from 13th July to 23rd July.

Only essential stores like dairy and medical stores & and hospitals will remain open. The news was announced by Pune Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.