ବିଜୟ ପରେ କ୍ରେଜିୱାଲଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ସୁଅ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୧ ।୨: ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଆମ୍ ଆଦମୀ ପାର୍ଟିକୁ ବହୁମତ ମିଳିଛି । ତୃତୀୟ ଥର ପାଇଁ ସରକାର ଗଢିବାକୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ଅରବିନ୍ଦ କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲଙ୍କୁ ଛୁଟିଛି ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ସୁଅ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ଜରିଆରେ କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀବାସୀଙ୍କ ଆଶା ପୂରଣ ହେବ ବୋଲି ଆଶା କରୁଛି ।’

ସେହିପରି ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଆପର ହ୍ୟାଟିକ୍ ବିଜୟ ଓ ସଫଳ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ନେଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ତେବେ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଆପ୍ ୬୨ ଆସନରେ ବିଜୟୀ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିଜେପି ୮ଟି ଆସନରେ ଓ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ୦ ଆସନ ଲାଭ କରିଛି । ଆସନ୍ତା ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରି ୧୪ ତାରିଖରେ ତୃତୀୟ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବେ ଶପଥ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିପାରନ୍ତି ଅରବିନ୍ଦ କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲ ।

