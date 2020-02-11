ବିଜୟ ପରେ କ୍ରେଜିୱାଲଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ସୁଅ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୧ ।୨: ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଆମ୍ ଆଦମୀ ପାର୍ଟିକୁ ବହୁମତ ମିଳିଛି । ତୃତୀୟ ଥର ପାଇଁ ସରକାର ଗଢିବାକୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ଅରବିନ୍ଦ କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲଙ୍କୁ ଛୁଟିଛି ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ସୁଅ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ଜରିଆରେ କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀବାସୀଙ୍କ ଆଶା ପୂରଣ ହେବ ବୋଲି ଆଶା କରୁଛି ।’

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2020

ସେହିପରି ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଆପର ହ୍ୟାଟିକ୍ ବିଜୟ ଓ ସଫଳ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ନେଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal ji and @AamAadmiParty on the hattrick win in #DelhiPolls2020. Best wishes for a successful tenure. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 11, 2020

My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 11, 2020

Hearty congratulations to @AamAadmiParty & @ArvindKejriwal on the remarkable victory in #DelhiPolls2020. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead. #DelhiResults — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 11, 2020

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 11, 2020

Heartfelt congratulations to Sri @ArvindKejriwal Ji on winning the #DelhiPolls2020. I am sure you will continue to serve the people of Delhi with the same dedication as earlier. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 11, 2020

ତେବେ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଆପ୍ ୬୨ ଆସନରେ ବିଜୟୀ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିଜେପି ୮ଟି ଆସନରେ ଓ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ୦ ଆସନ ଲାଭ କରିଛି । ଆସନ୍ତା ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରି ୧୪ ତାରିଖରେ ତୃତୀୟ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବେ ଶପଥ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିପାରନ୍ତି ଅରବିନ୍ଦ କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲ ।