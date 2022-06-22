ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଘୋଷଣା ପରେ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା, ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ସାମାଜିକ ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମରେ କ’ଣ ମତ ରଖୁଛନ୍ତି ଜନତା

ନୁଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଏନଡିଏ ନେତୃତ୍ୱାଧୀନ ସରକାର ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରିବା ପରେ ସେ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଥମ ଆଦିବାସୀ ନେତା ଭାବରେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛନ୍ତି। ତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା ପରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ମହଲରୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ଶୁଅ ଛୁଟିଛି। ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଅନେକ ନେତା ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଟ୍ୱିଟରରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀଙ୍କ ପାଖରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ତେବେ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀଙ୍କୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରୁଥିବା ନେତାମାନଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟତିତ ଅନ୍ୟ ସାଧାରଣ ଜନତାଙ୍କ ମତାମତ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ କଣ ମତାମତ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଜାଣିବା।

ଭାରତର ତାରକା ବ୍ୟାଡମିଣ୍ଟନ୍ ଖେଳାଳୀ ପ୍ରମୋଦ ଭଗତ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଓଡିଶାର ଜଣେ ଆଦିବାସୀ ନେତା ଭାରତର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପଦ ପାଇଁ ଏନଡିଏର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଭାବରେ ତାଙ୍କ ନାମାଙ୍କନ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ସେ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି।

Heartiest congratulations to Smt. #DroupadiMurmu Ji for her nomination as the NDA's candidate for the post of President of India. A tribal leader from Odisha. @narendramodi @Naveen_Odisha pic.twitter.com/pXFdRjedOW — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) June 22, 2022

ସେହିଭଳି ଆଉଜଣେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପଦ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ହେବା ପରେ ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜ ପାଇଁ ଆଉ ଏକ ଗର୍ବର କାରଣ।

Mayurbhanj gives enough reason to Odisha to feel Proud.#droupadimurmu #GirishChandraMurmu — TheAnonymous 🇮🇳 (@TheAnonymoz) June 21, 2022

ଏଲଆର ସାହୁ ନାମକ ଜଣେ ୟୁଜର ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ଏନଡିଏ ସରକାର ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କ ନାମ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଭାବରେ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛି। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସେ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଥମ ଆଦିବାସୀ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଏବଂ ଓଡିଶାର ପ୍ରଥମ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛନ୍ତି। ଯାହା ଓଡ଼ିଶା ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଗର୍ବିତ ମୁହୂର୍ତ୍ତ।

@droupadi_murmu Congratulations Ma'am👏 NDA announced Smt Droupadi Murmu as President Candidate. Now she will become the

1st Tribal President of India and 1st President from Odisha.

Proud moment for State of Odisha #DroupadiMurmu pic.twitter.com/Q8iRnhSN7X — LR SAHU 🇮🇳 (@lrsahu09) June 21, 2022

ଜଣେ ୟୁଜର ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ହଁ ମୋ ଦେଶ ଦେଶର ଶେଷ ଅପହଞ୍ଚ ସ୍ଥାନରୁ ଦେଶରୁ ପ୍ରଥମ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପାଇବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି। ସ୍ୱାଧିନ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଥମ ମହିଳା ଆଦିବାସୀ ସଭାପତି ହେବା ପାଇଁ ଶ୍ରୀମତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭକାମନା।

Yes my nation is going to have a first president from the native's of the country

Wishing shrimathi #droupadimurmu to become the first women tribal president of independent India@narendramodi ji you have proved one again that you are the man of social justice 🔥 — shre dharmaa ragavan 🇮🇳 (@sdr_since_1997) June 21, 2022

ସେହିଭଳି ସୋମ୍ୟ ଦାସ ନାମକ ଜଣେ ୟୁଜର ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ଏନଡିଏରୁ ଦୁନିଆର ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ ଗଣତାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ଦେଶର ପ୍ରଥମ ନାଗରିକ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଭାବରେ ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ମ୍ୟାଡାମ୍ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ତୁମ ପାଇଁ ମୋର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ପ୍ରଭୁ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ଦେଇ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପଥକୁ ସୁଗମ କରନ୍ତୁ।

Congratulations madam #DroupadiMurmu for being nominated as candidate for the first citizen of the biggest democratic country of the world from NDA. My best wishes for you, Mam. Let Lord Jagannath blessings shower your path……..🙏 pic.twitter.com/mbCYOSjGPx — Soumya Das (@SoumyaR97866461) June 21, 2022

BJP's choice #DroupadiMurmu ji is a tribal women leader who has an impressive background. Started career as a teacher, joined politics as councillor in 1997, 2 times MLA, governor of Jharkhand. She faced the tragedy of losing her 2 sons and husband but continued serving society. pic.twitter.com/uTUQkUtuOB — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) June 22, 2022

Thank Hon'ble PM & Shri @JPNadda Ji for nominating Smt. #DroupadiMurmu as the Presidential Candidate of NDA. With this, she will be the 2nd President from the land of #Odisha, 2nd Woman-President & 1st tribal-woman President of the Republic of India. https://t.co/ITSEZerH9D — Bikram Swain (@Bikram_Odisha) June 21, 2022

Thank you, Prime Minister, consider one Odia worthy of you, who deserves such a big position in the country, for which all Odia people are feeling very proud today.#Congratulations #DroupadiMurmu pic.twitter.com/P1PGPYzaTZ — Smita😉 (@Smita123_) June 22, 2022