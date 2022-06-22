ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଘୋଷଣା ପରେ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା, ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ସାମାଜିକ ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମରେ କ’ଣ ମତ ରଖୁଛନ୍ତି ଜନତା

By Manoj Kumar Rout

ନୁଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଏନଡିଏ ନେତୃତ୍ୱାଧୀନ ସରକାର ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରିବା ପରେ ସେ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଥମ ଆଦିବାସୀ ନେତା ଭାବରେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛନ୍ତି। ତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା ପରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ମହଲରୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ଶୁଅ ଛୁଟିଛି। ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଅନେକ ନେତା ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଟ୍ୱିଟରରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀଙ୍କ ପାଖରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ତେବେ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀଙ୍କୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରୁଥିବା ନେତାମାନଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟତିତ ଅନ୍ୟ ସାଧାରଣ ଜନତାଙ୍କ ମତାମତ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ କଣ ମତାମତ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଜାଣିବା।

ଭାରତର ତାରକା ବ୍ୟାଡମିଣ୍ଟନ୍ ଖେଳାଳୀ ପ୍ରମୋଦ ଭଗତ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଓଡିଶାର ଜଣେ ଆଦିବାସୀ ନେତା ଭାରତର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପଦ ପାଇଁ ଏନଡିଏର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଭାବରେ ତାଙ୍କ ନାମାଙ୍କନ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ସେ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି।

ସେହିଭଳି ଆଉଜଣେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପଦ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ହେବା ପରେ ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜ ପାଇଁ ଆଉ ଏକ ଗର୍ବର କାରଣ।

ଏଲଆର ସାହୁ ନାମକ ଜଣେ ୟୁଜର ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ଏନଡିଏ ସରକାର ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କ ନାମ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଭାବରେ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛି। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସେ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଥମ ଆଦିବାସୀ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଏବଂ ଓଡିଶାର ପ୍ରଥମ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛନ୍ତି। ଯାହା ଓଡ଼ିଶା ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଗର୍ବିତ ମୁହୂର୍ତ୍ତ।

ଜଣେ ୟୁଜର ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ହଁ ମୋ ଦେଶ ଦେଶର ଶେଷ ଅପହଞ୍ଚ ସ୍ଥାନରୁ ଦେଶରୁ ପ୍ରଥମ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପାଇବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି। ସ୍ୱାଧିନ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଥମ ମହିଳା ଆଦିବାସୀ ସଭାପତି ହେବା ପାଇଁ ଶ୍ରୀମତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭକାମନା।

ସେହିଭଳି ସୋମ୍ୟ ଦାସ ନାମକ ଜଣେ ୟୁଜର ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ଏନଡିଏରୁ ଦୁନିଆର ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ ଗଣତାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ଦେଶର ପ୍ରଥମ ନାଗରିକ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଭାବରେ ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ମ୍ୟାଡାମ୍ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ତୁମ ପାଇଁ ମୋର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ପ୍ରଭୁ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ଦେଇ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପଥକୁ ସୁଗମ କରନ୍ତୁ।

