Congress wins Urban Local Elections in Rajasthan

World
WorldConfirmed: 72,692,481Active: 20,175,590Recovered: 50,897,090Death: 1,619,801
USA
USAConfirmed: 16,737,267Active: 6,706,369Recovered: 9,724,439Death: 306,459
India
IndiaConfirmed: 9,884,716Active: 353,164Recovered: 9,388,159Death: 143,393
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 6,901,990Active: 737,618Recovered: 5,982,953Death: 181,419
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 2,681,256Active: 509,068Recovered: 2,124,797Death: 47,391
UK
UKConfirmed: 1,849,403Active: 1,785,233Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,170
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 1,843,712Active: 686,031Recovered: 1,093,161Death: 64,520
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,836,728Active: 216,531Recovered: 1,603,780Death: 16,417
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,338,483Active: 348,177Recovered: 967,900Death: 22,406
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 440,787Active: 47,236Recovered: 384,719Death: 8,832
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,741Active: 313Recovered: 81,794Death: 4,634
Jaipur, 14/12: The Congress party in Rajasthan won 620, the BJP 548, and independent candidates bagged 595 of the total 1,775 ward councillor posts in 50 urban local bodies for which results were declared on Sunday, according to a State Election Commission official. Seven candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), two each of the CPI and CPI (M) and one of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) also won in the ULBs spread across 12 districts of Rajasthan, the State Election Commission spokesperson said.
2,622 polling booths were set up for the election. A total of 14.32 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise while 7,249 candidates were contesting the elections.