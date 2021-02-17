Congress won Punjab Municipal Election

COVID-19 Updates World 110,203,419 World Confirmed: 110,203,419 Active: 22,762,604 Recovered: 85,006,886 Death: 2,433,929

Punjab, 17/2:In the Punjab Municipal Elections, the Congress has defeated the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP (BJP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Akali Dal has emerged as the second big party in the elections. Whereas BJP and Aam Aadmi Party have not been able to open their account in many places.

In Gurdaspur, Lok Sabha constituency of BJP MP Sunny Deol, the Congress has won all 29 seats. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar has claimed that the Congress has won seven municipal corporations