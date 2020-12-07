Construction of Agra Metro Project inaugurated by PM Modi

COVID-19 Updates World 67,493,598 World Confirmed: 67,493,598 Active: 19,260,632 Recovered: 46,689,337 Death: 1,543,629

Agra, 7/12: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the construction work of the Agra Metro Project in Uttar Pradesh on Monday through video conferencing.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries took part in the event organized at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands. The project will benefit the 2.6 million people in the city and will also help more than 6 million tourists who visit it every year.

It would provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra. The estimated cost of the project would be Rs 8,379.62 crore and it is expected to be completed in 5 years.