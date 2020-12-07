ପ୍ରଦୀପ ପାଣିଗ୍ରାହୀ ମାମଲା: ଲୋକାୟୁକ୍ତ ତଦନ୍ତ ପାଇଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସୁପାରିଶ

-
World
67,493,598
WorldConfirmed: 67,493,598Active: 19,260,632Recovered: 46,689,337Death: 1,543,629
-
USA
15,159,529
USAConfirmed: 15,159,529Active: 6,015,030Recovered: 8,855,593Death: 288,906
-
India
9,678,600
IndiaConfirmed: 9,678,600Active: 398,047Recovered: 9,139,933Death: 140,620
-
Brazil
6,603,540
BrazilConfirmed: 6,603,540Active: 650,396Recovered: 5,776,182Death: 176,962
-
Russia
2,488,912
RussiaConfirmed: 2,488,912Active: 488,727Recovered: 1,956,588Death: 43,597
-
Italy
1,728,878
ItalyConfirmed: 1,728,878Active: 755,306Recovered: 913,494Death: 60,078
-
UK
1,723,242
UKConfirmed: 1,723,242Active: 1,661,997Recovered: N/ADeath: 61,245
-
Germany
1,185,093
GermanyConfirmed: 1,185,093Active: 302,627Recovered: 863,300Death: 19,166
-
Turkey
828,295
TurkeyConfirmed: 828,295Active: 382,142Recovered: 431,253Death: 14,900
-
Pakistan
420,294
PakistanConfirmed: 420,294Active: 55,354Recovered: 356,542Death: 8,398
-
China
86,634
ChinaConfirmed: 86,634Active: 281Recovered: 81,719Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୭ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗୋପାଳପୁର ବିଧାୟକ ପ୍ରଦୀପ ପାଣିଗ୍ରାହୀଙ୍କ ଦୁର୍ନୀତି ମାମଲାର ତଦନ୍ତ ଲୋକାୟୁକ୍ତ କରିବେ । ଏନେଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଆଜି ସୁପାରିଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଲୋକାୟୁକ୍ତ ଗଠନ ପରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ମାମଲା ଭାବେ ସରକାର ଏହାକୁ ସୁପାରିଶ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ପ୍ରଦୀପ ଜାମିନ ଆବେଦନ କରିଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ସୋମବାର କୋର୍ଟ ଶୁଣାଣି ଶେଷ କରି ରାୟ ସଂରକ୍ଷିତ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ପ୍ରଦୀପ ପାଣିଗ୍ରାହୀଙ୍କୁ ଟାଟା ମୋଟର୍ସ ନାଁରେ ଜାଲ୍ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ଓ ଠକେଇ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ଗିରଫ କରାଯାଇଛି ।