ପ୍ରଦୀପ ପାଣିଗ୍ରାହୀ ମାମଲା: ଲୋକାୟୁକ୍ତ ତଦନ୍ତ ପାଇଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସୁପାରିଶ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୭ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗୋପାଳପୁର ବିଧାୟକ ପ୍ରଦୀପ ପାଣିଗ୍ରାହୀଙ୍କ ଦୁର୍ନୀତି ମାମଲାର ତଦନ୍ତ ଲୋକାୟୁକ୍ତ କରିବେ । ଏନେଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଆଜି ସୁପାରିଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଲୋକାୟୁକ୍ତ ଗଠନ ପରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ମାମଲା ଭାବେ ସରକାର ଏହାକୁ ସୁପାରିଶ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ପ୍ରଦୀପ ଜାମିନ ଆବେଦନ କରିଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ସୋମବାର କୋର୍ଟ ଶୁଣାଣି ଶେଷ କରି ରାୟ ସଂରକ୍ଷିତ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ପ୍ରଦୀପ ପାଣିଗ୍ରାହୀଙ୍କୁ ଟାଟା ମୋଟର୍ସ ନାଁରେ ଜାଲ୍ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ଓ ଠକେଇ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ଗିରଫ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
