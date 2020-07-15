Coronavirus can become as deadly as Spanish Flu !

The 1918 “Spanish Flu” is regarded as the “Mother of all pandemics” .Spanish Flu claimed approximately 50-75 million lives.

According to Anthony Fauci who is a top infectious disease specialist from the US, Coronavirus pandemic has the potential to become as deadly as ” Spanish Flu”.

He said,” “If you look at the magnitude of the 1918 pandemic, where anywhere from 50 to 75 to 100 million people globally died, that was the mother of all pandemics and truly historic. I hope we don’t even approach that with this, but it does have the makings of, the possibility of … approaching that in seriousness.”

Spanish Flu is the deadliest pandemic of history. More than 500million people have been infected by the deadly Spanish flu.