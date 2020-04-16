Coronavirus is mutating to adapt to vaccines!

Washington DC, 16/4:

Researchers around the world are working together to develop a vaccine for the Carona virus. According to a report, about 40 vaccines are currently being tested in different parts of the world. Three of these vaccines have reached the clinical test level. It is expected that the coronavirus vaccine will be released later this year.

But in the midst of all this positive news, bad news has also been captured. U.S. researchers have found that the coronavirus (SARS-COV-02) is changing(Mutating). The researchers came to know about the SARS-COV-02 sample collected from India last January. In that case, the vaccine will be out of order for the coronavirus. The virus, which was tested on the SARS-COV-02 gene, had already been replaced by the virus. That way, it would be harder to beat the coronavirus. The reassurance is that the conversion rate of the Covid17 gene is slower than that of the SARS. A report in this regard has been published in the American newspaper, Fox.