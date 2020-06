After the re-emergence of Coronavirus in China, the Chinese government has decided to shut the seafood, fruit, and vegetable market. This decision was taken after 53 people have been tested Coronavirus positive who are either working in the market or going to the market.

According to a spokesperson from the Chinese government, “We would like to warn everyone not to drop their guard even for a second in epidemic prevention control; we must be prepared for a prolonged fight with the virus,”