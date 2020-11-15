Coronavirus samples found on frozen beef imports in China

New Delhi(Beijing), 15/11: Chinese authorities have found samples of coronavirus on packaged frozen beef imported from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, and New Zealand. China, who happens to be the largest importer of beef boosted up the testing process on the packaged products from abroad, fearing another outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. The samples were found in the city of Jinan and Wuhan marketplace; Wuhan marketplace being the same area where the first coronavirus infection was found. The Jinan Municipal Health Commission informed on their website, late on Saturday that the importers were a part of Guotai International Group and Shanghai Zhongli Development Trade. The products were received at Shanghai’s Yangshan port customs and outer port customs. More than 750,000 people have been traced and tested negative, for coming in contact with the products, the officials stated.

Chinese authorities reportedly found the virus samples on packaged Saudi shrimp in Lanzhou city, Brazilian beef in Wuhan city, and Argentinian beef in Shandong and Jiangsu provinces. Brazil and Argentina happen to be the top two exporters of beef to China and this has raised concerns among the Chinese authorities. Despite the statement from WHO that the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen products is very low, China repeatedly has taken preventive measures and sounded alarms regarding the imports after the detection of virus samples on the imports.