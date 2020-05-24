Coronavirus will end in these countries!

According to scientists, after which the epidemic of coronavirus will end completely in some countries. Some researchers from Singapore have said that after September 30, the coronavirus will be completely eradicated in Britain.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design has announced the date through some of its mathematical modelings. They have announced that in the next 4 months the Coronavirus will be completely eradicated in Britain.

The team of scientists has assessed the date of 7 May. By that time, 30,000 people had died due to Coronavirus in Britain.