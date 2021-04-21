Covid-19 fear grips Bhubaneswar once again

COVID-19 Updates World 143,699,252 World Confirmed: 143,699,252 Active: 18,311,655 Recovered: 122,326,410 Death: 3,061,187

Bhubaneswar: Amid the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Odisha, its capital city Bhubaneswar reported 476 cases during the last 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

When 88 were quarantine cases, 388 cases were local contacts.

The city had reported 581 positive cases on Tuesday followed by 468 on Monday.

The sudden spike in cases has been attributed to migrants coming back to the city.

Adding to it, no travel restrictions were in place before one week in the state when some other states were hit by the second wave.

Besides, people are no more taking the infection seriously as it was witnessed last year.

People are seen without masks and flouting social distancing norms at public places.

Though police and BMC have intensified the vigil on Covid protocol violations, it was too late.

Last year, Bhubaneswar was the worst Covid-19 affected city in the state.