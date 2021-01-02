COVID 19 Vaccine will be available for free in Delhi

-
World
84,449,093
-
USA
20,617,346
-
India
10,305,788
-
Brazil
7,700,578
-
Russia
3,212,637
-
UK
2,542,065
-
Turkey
2,220,855
-
Italy
2,129,376
-
Germany
1,762,504
-
Pakistan
484,362
-
China
87,093
New Delhi, 2/1: The COVID 19 vaccine will be distributed in the city for free once it arrives, says Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain. Earlier today Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had announced that the vaccine will be available for free throughout the country.
“Yes, medicines and treatment are being provided for free in Delhi, anyway,” said Satyander Jain.
The Delhi Health Minister while assessing the preparation to roll out the vaccine said that, “I came to see the preparations as part of the dry run being done. Three sites have been selected for it — GTB Hospital Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka.”