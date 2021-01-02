COVID 19 Vaccine will be available for free in Delhi

COVID-19 Updates World 84,449,093 World Confirmed: 84,449,093 Active: 22,870,021 Recovered: 59,742,153 Death: 1,836,919

USA 20,617,346 USA Confirmed: 20,617,346 Active: 8,085,060 Recovered: 12,175,841 Death: 356,445

India 10,305,788 India Confirmed: 10,305,788 Active: 250,183 Recovered: 9,906,387 Death: 149,218

Brazil 7,700,578 Brazil Confirmed: 7,700,578 Active: 748,853 Recovered: 6,756,284 Death: 195,441

Russia 3,212,637 Russia Confirmed: 3,212,637 Active: 555,600 Recovered: 2,599,035 Death: 58,002

UK 2,542,065 UK Confirmed: 2,542,065 Active: 2,467,940 Recovered: N/A Death: 74,125

Turkey 2,220,855 Turkey Confirmed: 2,220,855 Active: 85,002 Recovered: 2,114,760 Death: 21,093

Italy 2,129,376 Italy Confirmed: 2,129,376 Active: 574,767 Recovered: 1,479,988 Death: 74,621

Germany 1,762,504 Germany Confirmed: 1,762,504 Active: 360,016 Recovered: 1,368,100 Death: 34,388

Pakistan 484,362 Pakistan Confirmed: 484,362 Active: 35,130 Recovered: 438,974 Death: 10,258

China 87,093 China Confirmed: 87,093 Active: 383 Recovered: 82,076 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 2/1: The COVID 19 vaccine will be distributed in the city for free once it arrives, says Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain. Earlier today Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had announced that the vaccine will be available for free throughout the country.

“Yes, medicines and treatment are being provided for free in Delhi, anyway,” said Satyander Jain.

The Delhi Health Minister while assessing the preparation to roll out the vaccine said that, “I came to see the preparations as part of the dry run being done. Three sites have been selected for it — GTB Hospital Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka.”