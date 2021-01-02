COVID 19 Vaccine will be available for free in Delhi

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 84,449,093
    World
    Confirmed: 84,449,093
    Active: 22,870,021
    Recovered: 59,742,153
    Death: 1,836,919
  • USA 20,617,346
    USA
    Confirmed: 20,617,346
    Active: 8,085,060
    Recovered: 12,175,841
    Death: 356,445
  • India 10,305,788
    India
    Confirmed: 10,305,788
    Active: 250,183
    Recovered: 9,906,387
    Death: 149,218
  • Brazil 7,700,578
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,700,578
    Active: 748,853
    Recovered: 6,756,284
    Death: 195,441
  • Russia 3,212,637
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,212,637
    Active: 555,600
    Recovered: 2,599,035
    Death: 58,002
  • UK 2,542,065
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,542,065
    Active: 2,467,940
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 74,125
  • Turkey 2,220,855
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,220,855
    Active: 85,002
    Recovered: 2,114,760
    Death: 21,093
  • Italy 2,129,376
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,129,376
    Active: 574,767
    Recovered: 1,479,988
    Death: 74,621
  • Germany 1,762,504
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,762,504
    Active: 360,016
    Recovered: 1,368,100
    Death: 34,388
  • Pakistan 484,362
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 484,362
    Active: 35,130
    Recovered: 438,974
    Death: 10,258
  • China 87,093
    China
    Confirmed: 87,093
    Active: 383
    Recovered: 82,076
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 2/1: The COVID 19 vaccine will be distributed in the city for free once it arrives, says Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain. Earlier today Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had announced that the vaccine will be available for free throughout the country.

“Yes, medicines and treatment are being provided for free in Delhi, anyway,” said Satyander Jain.

The Delhi Health Minister while assessing the preparation to roll out the vaccine said that, “I came to see the preparations as part of the dry run being done. Three sites have been selected for it — GTB Hospital Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka.”

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.