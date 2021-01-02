Three Crore on frontline will get Corona Vaccine for free, Says Health Minister

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 84,449,093
    World
    Confirmed: 84,449,093
    Active: 22,870,021
    Recovered: 59,742,153
    Death: 1,836,919
  • USA 20,617,346
    USA
    Confirmed: 20,617,346
    Active: 8,085,060
    Recovered: 12,175,841
    Death: 356,445
  • India 10,305,788
    India
    Confirmed: 10,305,788
    Active: 250,183
    Recovered: 9,906,387
    Death: 149,218
  • Brazil 7,700,578
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,700,578
    Active: 748,853
    Recovered: 6,756,284
    Death: 195,441
  • Russia 3,212,637
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,212,637
    Active: 555,600
    Recovered: 2,599,035
    Death: 58,002
  • UK 2,542,065
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,542,065
    Active: 2,467,940
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 74,125
  • Turkey 2,220,855
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,220,855
    Active: 85,002
    Recovered: 2,114,760
    Death: 21,093
  • Italy 2,129,376
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,129,376
    Active: 574,767
    Recovered: 1,479,988
    Death: 74,621
  • Germany 1,762,504
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,762,504
    Active: 360,016
    Recovered: 1,368,100
    Death: 34,388
  • Pakistan 484,362
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 484,362
    Active: 35,130
    Recovered: 438,974
    Death: 10,258
  • China 87,093
    China
    Confirmed: 87,093
    Active: 383
    Recovered: 82,076
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 2/1: The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that three crore people on the frontline will get coronavirus vaccine for free. He said the government will give priority to 1 crore healthcare workers and 2 crore frontline workers when India begins the rollout of the Covid vaccine.

“In 1st phase of #COVID19Vaccination free #vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritized beneficiaries that incl 1 crore healthcare & 2 crore frontline workers. Details of how further 27 cr priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalized, “Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

“The DCGI will soon take a decision on the recommendation,” the Health Minister told the reporters this morning as he reviewed the vaccine dry run at a Delhi hospital. He also assured about the safety of the vaccine.  “There should be no rumours about the vaccine’s safety…Everything has been checked in detail. Initially when the polio vaccine was rolled out, even then rumours had floated. But once it went on the floor, all people were assured about the safety,” he added.

All the states in the country are going through a dry run today. Yesterday Oxford and Serum Institute’s vaccine candidate ‘Covishield’ got the approval from a panel appointed by the government for emergency use.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
