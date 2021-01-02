Three Crore on frontline will get Corona Vaccine for free, Says Health Minister

-
World
84,449,093
WorldConfirmed: 84,449,093Active: 22,870,021Recovered: 59,742,153Death: 1,836,919
-
USA
20,617,346
USAConfirmed: 20,617,346Active: 8,085,060Recovered: 12,175,841Death: 356,445
-
India
10,305,788
IndiaConfirmed: 10,305,788Active: 250,183Recovered: 9,906,387Death: 149,218
-
Brazil
7,700,578
BrazilConfirmed: 7,700,578Active: 748,853Recovered: 6,756,284Death: 195,441
-
Russia
3,212,637
RussiaConfirmed: 3,212,637Active: 555,600Recovered: 2,599,035Death: 58,002
-
UK
2,542,065
UKConfirmed: 2,542,065Active: 2,467,940Recovered: N/ADeath: 74,125
-
Turkey
2,220,855
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,220,855Active: 85,002Recovered: 2,114,760Death: 21,093
-
Italy
2,129,376
ItalyConfirmed: 2,129,376Active: 574,767Recovered: 1,479,988Death: 74,621
-
Germany
1,762,504
GermanyConfirmed: 1,762,504Active: 360,016Recovered: 1,368,100Death: 34,388
-
Pakistan
484,362
PakistanConfirmed: 484,362Active: 35,130Recovered: 438,974Death: 10,258
-
China
87,093
ChinaConfirmed: 87,093Active: 383Recovered: 82,076Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 2/1: The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that three crore people on the frontline will get coronavirus vaccine for free. He said the government will give priority to 1 crore healthcare workers and 2 crore frontline workers when India begins the rollout of the Covid vaccine.
“In 1st phase of #COVID19Vaccination free #vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritized beneficiaries that incl 1 crore healthcare & 2 crore frontline workers. Details of how further 27 cr priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalized, “Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted.
“The DCGI will soon take a decision on the recommendation,” the Health Minister told the reporters this morning as he reviewed the vaccine dry run at a Delhi hospital. He also assured about the safety of the vaccine. “There should be no rumours about the vaccine’s safety…Everything has been checked in detail. Initially when the polio vaccine was rolled out, even then rumours had floated. But once it went on the floor, all people were assured about the safety,” he added.
All the states in the country are going through a dry run today. Yesterday Oxford and Serum Institute’s vaccine candidate ‘Covishield’ got the approval from a panel appointed by the government for emergency use.