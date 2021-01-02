Three Crore on frontline will get Corona Vaccine for free, Says Health Minister

COVID-19 Updates World 84,449,093 World Confirmed: 84,449,093 Active: 22,870,021 Recovered: 59,742,153 Death: 1,836,919

USA 20,617,346 USA Confirmed: 20,617,346 Active: 8,085,060 Recovered: 12,175,841 Death: 356,445

India 10,305,788 India Confirmed: 10,305,788 Active: 250,183 Recovered: 9,906,387 Death: 149,218

Brazil 7,700,578 Brazil Confirmed: 7,700,578 Active: 748,853 Recovered: 6,756,284 Death: 195,441

Russia 3,212,637 Russia Confirmed: 3,212,637 Active: 555,600 Recovered: 2,599,035 Death: 58,002

UK 2,542,065 UK Confirmed: 2,542,065 Active: 2,467,940 Recovered: N/A Death: 74,125

Turkey 2,220,855 Turkey Confirmed: 2,220,855 Active: 85,002 Recovered: 2,114,760 Death: 21,093

Italy 2,129,376 Italy Confirmed: 2,129,376 Active: 574,767 Recovered: 1,479,988 Death: 74,621

Germany 1,762,504 Germany Confirmed: 1,762,504 Active: 360,016 Recovered: 1,368,100 Death: 34,388

Pakistan 484,362 Pakistan Confirmed: 484,362 Active: 35,130 Recovered: 438,974 Death: 10,258

China 87,093 China Confirmed: 87,093 Active: 383 Recovered: 82,076 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 2/1: The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that three crore people on the frontline will get coronavirus vaccine for free. He said the government will give priority to 1 crore healthcare workers and 2 crore frontline workers when India begins the rollout of the Covid vaccine.

“In 1st phase of #COVID19Vaccination free #vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritized beneficiaries that incl 1 crore healthcare & 2 crore frontline workers. Details of how further 27 cr priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalized, “Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

“The DCGI will soon take a decision on the recommendation,” the Health Minister told the reporters this morning as he reviewed the vaccine dry run at a Delhi hospital. He also assured about the safety of the vaccine. “There should be no rumours about the vaccine’s safety…Everything has been checked in detail. Initially when the polio vaccine was rolled out, even then rumours had floated. But once it went on the floor, all people were assured about the safety,” he added.

All the states in the country are going through a dry run today. Yesterday Oxford and Serum Institute’s vaccine candidate ‘Covishield’ got the approval from a panel appointed by the government for emergency use.