Dale Steyn turns 37

Star South African pacer Dale Steyn turned 37. Fans and cricketers all over the world poured wishes on his birthday. Dale Steyn announced his test retirement in 2019. He was the highest cricketer for South Africa. The veteran pacer is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test history and is only behind fellow star-pacers like James Anderson (575), Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and Stuart Broad (450).