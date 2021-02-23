David Warner mocks Glenn Maxwell On Air! Read the details here!
Christchurch, 23/2: RCB’s Rs 14.25 crore bid for Glenn Maxwell has left his fellow Australian teammate David Warner surprised. Maxwell had failed in the IPL 2020 miserably for Punjab Kings.
During Australia’s 1st T20I against New Zealand, Warner was sitting in the commentary box with former Australian opener Mark Waugh has said that it was surprising to see that RCB spent so much money on Maxwell who was released by Punjab Kings due to poor show with the bat.
“Not a bad result in the IPL auction for the ‘Big Show’ either,” Warner said on-air.
Former Australian opener Mark Waugh responded, saying, “Considering his last IPL season.”
“It’s surprising, you get let go from your franchise and you get a lot more after being released,” Warner added.