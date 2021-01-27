Deep Sidhu’s Role in Tractor Rally Violence Raises Eyebrows

COVID-19 Updates World 100,921,666 World Confirmed: 100,921,666 Active: 25,789,079 Recovered: 72,963,126 Death: 2,169,461

USA 26,011,222 USA Confirmed: 26,011,222 Active: 9,808,357 Recovered: 15,767,413 Death: 435,452

India 10,690,279 India Confirmed: 10,690,279 Active: 177,223 Recovered: 10,359,305 Death: 153,751

Brazil 8,936,590 Brazil Confirmed: 8,936,590 Active: 919,017 Recovered: 7,798,655 Death: 218,918

Russia 3,774,672 Russia Confirmed: 3,774,672 Active: 501,113 Recovered: 3,202,483 Death: 71,076

UK 3,689,746 UK Confirmed: 3,689,746 Active: 1,927,100 Recovered: 1,662,484 Death: 100,162

Italy 2,485,956 Italy Confirmed: 2,485,956 Active: 482,417 Recovered: 1,917,117 Death: 86,422

Turkey 2,442,350 Turkey Confirmed: 2,442,350 Active: 94,495 Recovered: 2,322,511 Death: 25,344

Germany 2,163,113 Germany Confirmed: 2,163,113 Active: 242,723 Recovered: 1,866,000 Death: 54,390

Pakistan 537,477 Pakistan Confirmed: 537,477 Active: 33,820 Recovered: 492,207 Death: 11,450

China 89,272 China Confirmed: 89,272 Active: 1,862 Recovered: 82,774 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 27/1: Actor Deep Sidhu’s role in the Republic Day violence has come under scrutiny as the actor turned activist was last seen at the Red Fort among the rioters.

Several farmer leaders, including Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have distanced themselves from the violence that shook Delhi on Republic Day and alleged that Deep Sidhu instigated the protestors and led them to the Red Fort.

“Deep Sidhu was present at Red Fort during the violence. We were opposed to him since the start. A probe should be launched into how Deep Sidhu reached the Red Fort with a microphone,” said Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav.

“He (Sidhu) is linked to the BJP and was an agent during MP Sunny Deol’s election and also has been pictured with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We had informed the police about this beforehand but no action was taken. He has not been arrested despite his pictures from the incident,” Yadav added.