Deep Sidhu’s Role in Tractor Rally Violence Raises Eyebrows

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 27/1: Actor Deep Sidhu’s role in the Republic Day violence has come under scrutiny as the actor turned activist was last seen at the Red Fort among the rioters.

Several farmer leaders, including Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have distanced themselves from the violence that shook Delhi on Republic Day and alleged that Deep Sidhu instigated the protestors and led them to the Red Fort.

“Deep Sidhu was present at Red Fort during the violence. We were opposed to him since the start. A probe should be launched into how Deep Sidhu reached the Red Fort with a microphone,” said Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav.

“He (Sidhu) is linked to the BJP and was an agent during MP Sunny Deol’s election and also has been pictured with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We had informed the police about this beforehand but no action was taken. He has not been arrested despite his pictures from the incident,” Yadav added.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
