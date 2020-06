New Delhi, 16/6: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to the hospital after developing COVID-19 symptoms. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Monday night after developing Corona symptoms.

Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020