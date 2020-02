New Delhi, 24/2: In a tragic turn of events a Delhi police head constable dies in a clash over CAA in Maujpur.A DCP has also been arrested in the clash.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, “Instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order are maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony.”