Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain arrested

New Delhi, 5/3: Delhi Police today arrested Tahir Hussain, accused in the murder of Delhi riot and intelligence bureau official Ankit Sharma. Earlier, he had applied for surrender in a Delhi court but was rejected by the court.

Earlier, Tahir had applied for bail in a Delhi court last Tuesday, but the court was scheduled to hear the case today, Thursday. His father had filed a case with the police alleging that Ankit Sharma had been killed. The FIR was registered at the Dayal Police Station in Delhi on the 28th. He was charged under sections 302 (murder) and 375 (forced abduction) of the IPC. He was also suspended from the AAP after the FIR was filed.

Large quantities of explosives, petrol bombs, acids, rocks, weapons, etc. were also found in his house.