“Dilip Kumar’s immunity is low, he is not too well”- Wife Saira Banu

Mumbai, 7/12: Saira Banu, wife of Veteran actor in an interview with a leading daily has said that her husband is not “too well”, and urged his fans to pray for him.
Saira Banu said, “He’s not too well. He’s weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day.”
She further added that she is looking after the veteran actor ‘out of love and not duress’. “I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world’s best thing that’s happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself,” said Saira Banu.
Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have been in isolation since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.