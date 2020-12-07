“Dilip Kumar’s immunity is low, he is not too well”- Wife Saira Banu

FeaturedBollywoodNational
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 67,405,131
    World
    Confirmed: 67,405,131
    Active: 19,268,845
    Recovered: 46,594,335
    Death: 1,541,951
  • USA 15,159,529
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,159,529
    Active: 6,015,030
    Recovered: 8,855,593
    Death: 288,906
  • India 9,677,203
    India
    Confirmed: 9,677,203
    Active: 396,712
    Recovered: 9,139,901
    Death: 140,590
  • Brazil 6,603,540
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,603,540
    Active: 650,396
    Recovered: 5,776,182
    Death: 176,962
  • Russia 2,460,770
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,460,770
    Active: 479,891
    Recovered: 1,937,738
    Death: 43,141
  • Italy 1,728,878
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,728,878
    Active: 755,306
    Recovered: 913,494
    Death: 60,078
  • UK 1,723,242
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,723,242
    Active: 1,661,997
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 61,245
  • Germany 1,184,845
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,184,845
    Active: 319,286
    Recovered: 846,400
    Death: 19,159
  • Turkey 828,295
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 828,295
    Active: 382,142
    Recovered: 431,253
    Death: 14,900
  • Pakistan 420,294
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 420,294
    Active: 55,354
    Recovered: 356,542
    Death: 8,398
  • China 86,634
    China
    Confirmed: 86,634
    Active: 281
    Recovered: 81,719
    Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 7/12: Saira Banu, wife of Veteran actor in an interview with a leading daily has said that her husband is not “too well”, and urged his fans to pray for him.

Saira Banu said, “He’s not too well. He’s weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day.”

She further added that she is looking after the veteran actor ‘out of love and not duress’. “I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world’s best thing that’s happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself,” said Saira Banu.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have been in isolation since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.