With the lockdown now underway across the country, the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made arrangements for about 1.37 lakh EPF withdrawals. A total of Rs 280 crore has been raised through it.

The Union Ministry of Labor said in a statement that it had “made some changes” to the EPF accountants during the Karona epidemic and lockdown. This has resulted in the setting up of 137,000 claims worth a total of Rs 280 crore during the current lockdown.