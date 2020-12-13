Farmers Plan Hunger Strike on December 14, threatens to block Delhi-Jaipur Highway

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 72,126,453
    World
    Confirmed: 72,126,453
    Active: 20,007,827
    Recovered: 50,506,678
    Death: 1,611,948
  • USA 16,549,366
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,549,366
    Active: 6,599,959
    Recovered: 9,644,325
    Death: 305,082
  • India 9,857,380
    India
    Confirmed: 9,857,380
    Active: 356,861
    Recovered: 9,357,464
    Death: 143,055
  • Brazil 6,880,595
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,880,595
    Active: 729,746
    Recovered: 5,969,706
    Death: 181,143
  • Russia 2,625,848
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,625,848
    Active: 493,437
    Recovered: 2,085,958
    Death: 46,453
  • UK 1,830,956
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,830,956
    Active: 1,766,930
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 64,026
  • Italy 1,825,775
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,825,775
    Active: 684,848
    Recovered: 1,076,891
    Death: 64,036
  • Turkey 1,809,809
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,809,809
    Active: 212,045
    Recovered: 1,581,565
    Death: 16,199
  • Germany 1,320,592
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,320,592
    Active: 340,921
    Recovered: 957,500
    Death: 22,171
  • Pakistan 438,425
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 438,425
    Active: 46,629
    Recovered: 383,000
    Death: 8,796
  • China 86,725
    China
    Confirmed: 86,725
    Active: 306
    Recovered: 81,785
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 13/12:  The farmers’ protest entered its 18th day on Sunday, as both government and farmers’ body adamant not to put their gun down. Amid the prevailing deadlock the protesters are threatening to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

“Thousands of farmers will begin a tractor march at 11 am on December 13 from Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan and block the Jaipur-Delhi main road,” Sanyukta Kisan Andolan leader Kamal Preet Singh Pannu had said on Saturday. The farmer union leader added they will sit on fast from 8 am to 5 pm on December 14 at Singhu border.

“On December 14, all farmer leaders will sit on fast sharing the stage at Singhu border. We want the government to take back the three farm laws; we’re not in the favour of the proposed amendments. The Centre wants to thwart our movement but we’ll continue it peacefully,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tomar has appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on. Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.