Farmers Plan Hunger Strike on December 14, threatens to block Delhi-Jaipur Highway

New Delhi, 13/12: The farmers’ protest entered its 18th day on Sunday, as both government and farmers’ body adamant not to put their gun down. Amid the prevailing deadlock the protesters are threatening to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway.
“Thousands of farmers will begin a tractor march at 11 am on December 13 from Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan and block the Jaipur-Delhi main road,” Sanyukta Kisan Andolan leader Kamal Preet Singh Pannu had said on Saturday. The farmer union leader added they will sit on fast from 8 am to 5 pm on December 14 at Singhu border.
“On December 14, all farmer leaders will sit on fast sharing the stage at Singhu border. We want the government to take back the three farm laws; we’re not in the favour of the proposed amendments. The Centre wants to thwart our movement but we’ll continue it peacefully,” he said.
Meanwhile, Tomar has appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on. Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.