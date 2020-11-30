FAU-G pre-registration goes live on Google Play

New Delhi, 30/11: Fearless and United Guards aka FAU-G has officially begun its pre-registration in India. It seems as if the developers have limited the game to Android users for the time being, as the pre-registration is only available on Google Play Store. The information listed on the game’s homepage also describes a bit more about the game than shown in the teaser. FAU-G is developed by Bengaluru based nCore Games and was campaigned by Akshay Kumar. The game seems to be inspired highly by the Galwan valley clash between India and China, but the description of the game now suggests that the whole gameplay will be centred around Indian soldiers “high up on the peaks of India’s northern border”. As per sources, the characters will be called FAU-G commandos, a play on the Hindi word Fauji meaning soldier.

FAU-G has been dubbed as the “Made-in-India” counterpart to the popular shooter game, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds aka PUBG, which had been banned following the repeated clashes between Indian and Chinese forces along the border. It had also been reported that Chinese app developers had been stealing credentials of the users from India and thus, apps were banned on a large scale in the wake of national security. PUBG was one among the banned apps, as the mobile version of the game was developed and marketed by a Chinese developer, called Tencent Inc. FAU-G came into limelight once the rumour that PUBG was going to be banned came into existence. FAU-G is marketed under the sense of “Made-in-India”, and the developers said that 20% of the game’s revenue will be donated to “Bharat ke Veer” foundation, which will use it for the development of families of soldiers.

As of now, no particular date has been announced about the launching of the game, and the pre-registration process is live. Once the game comes into being, users who have pre-registered will get to install the game, only if their mobile phones are compatible with the app’s requirements. Despite the game being marketed on patriotic and nationalism vibes, the initial pre-registration of FAU-G is significantly less than that of its Korean counterpart’s Indian version, PUBG Mobile India, on popular game sharing platform, Tap Tap, and PUBG Mobile India which has yet to open up the pre-registration process.