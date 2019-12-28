Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches eBक्रय

New Delhi,28/12: Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched eBक्रय online system for online auction of assets attached by banks after discussing banking issues with the chief of Public sector banks , chief executive of Indian Banks’ Association and representatives of leading private sector banks. Finance Secretary, Revenue Secretary, Economic Affairs Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Secretary, CBI Director, RBI representative, and the chief executive officer of NPCI were also present.

Various banking and finance-related issues were discussed in the meeting like steps to increase digital transactions, to enhance the lending rate , support to NBFCs and HFCs by PSBs, etc.

She also waives MDR charges for some business.