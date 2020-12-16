Find out Men in which State consume more Alcohol, Maharashtra or ‘Dry’ Bihar?

COVID-19 Updates World 73,930,456 World Confirmed: 73,930,456 Active: 20,342,396 Recovered: 51,943,482 Death: 1,644,578

USA 17,143,942 USA Confirmed: 17,143,942 Active: 6,824,913 Recovered: 10,007,956 Death: 311,073

India 9,932,908 India Confirmed: 9,932,908 Active: 332,329 Recovered: 9,456,449 Death: 144,130

Brazil 6,974,258 Brazil Confirmed: 6,974,258 Active: 723,542 Recovered: 6,067,862 Death: 182,854

Russia 2,734,454 Russia Confirmed: 2,734,454 Active: 509,790 Recovered: 2,176,100 Death: 48,564

Turkey 1,898,447 Turkey Confirmed: 1,898,447 Active: 220,375 Recovered: 1,661,191 Death: 16,881

UK 1,888,116 UK Confirmed: 1,888,116 Active: 1,823,208 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,908

Italy 1,870,576 Italy Confirmed: 1,870,576 Active: 667,303 Recovered: 1,137,416 Death: 65,857

Germany 1,378,518 Germany Confirmed: 1,378,518 Active: 351,526 Recovered: 1,003,300 Death: 23,692

Pakistan 445,977 Pakistan Confirmed: 445,977 Active: 48,369 Recovered: 388,598 Death: 9,010

China 86,770 China Confirmed: 86,770 Active: 315 Recovered: 81,821 Death: 4,634

New Delhi,16/12: In a survey released by National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019-20, it is revealed that Bihar, which is supposedly a dry state since April 2016 consumes more Alcohol than Maharastra.

According to the report, 15.5% of the male population aged 15 years and above in Bihar consume alcohol. In urban regions of the state, 14% of men aged 15 years and above drink alcohol, while the percentage is 15.8 in rural Bihar.

Whereas, in Maharashtra, 13.9% of men aged 15 years and above consume alcohol, showed the survey. In urban regions of the state, 13% of such population drinks alcohol, while the percentage is 14.7 in rural Maharashtra.

According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-20, the consumption among rural women is significantly higher than in urban areas in most states.

The survey was conducted in 6.1 lakh sample households, involving household-level interviews, to collect information on population, health, family planning, and nutrition-related indicators.