Find out Men in which State consume more Alcohol, Maharashtra or ‘Dry’ Bihar?
Bihar is a dry state since April 2016, and prohibits sale and consumption of Alcohol.
New Delhi,16/12: In a survey released by National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019-20, it is revealed that Bihar, which is supposedly a dry state since April 2016 consumes more Alcohol than Maharastra.
According to the report, 15.5% of the male population aged 15 years and above in Bihar consume alcohol. In urban regions of the state, 14% of men aged 15 years and above drink alcohol, while the percentage is 15.8 in rural Bihar.
Whereas, in Maharashtra, 13.9% of men aged 15 years and above consume alcohol, showed the survey. In urban regions of the state, 13% of such population drinks alcohol, while the percentage is 14.7 in rural Maharashtra.
According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-20, the consumption among rural women is significantly higher than in urban areas in most states.
The survey was conducted in 6.1 lakh sample households, involving household-level interviews, to collect information on population, health, family planning, and nutrition-related indicators.