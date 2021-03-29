Find out What Happens When Horses see themselves in the Mirror!!

FeaturedHealth and LifestyleNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 127,771,302
    World
    Confirmed: 127,771,302
    Active: 22,010,581
    Recovered: 102,964,582
    Death: 2,796,139
  • USA 30,962,803
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,962,803
    Active: 6,989,393
    Recovered: 23,410,884
    Death: 562,526
  • Brazil 12,534,688
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,534,688
    Active: 1,309,448
    Recovered: 10,912,941
    Death: 312,299
  • India 12,039,210
    India
    Confirmed: 12,039,210
    Active: 523,602
    Recovered: 11,353,727
    Death: 161,881
  • Russia 4,519,832
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,519,832
    Active: 282,964
    Recovered: 4,139,128
    Death: 97,740
  • UK 4,333,042
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,333,042
    Active: 401,034
    Recovered: 3,805,416
    Death: 126,592
  • Italy 3,532,057
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,532,057
    Active: 573,235
    Recovered: 2,850,889
    Death: 107,933
  • Turkey 3,208,173
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,208,173
    Active: 220,004
    Recovered: 2,957,093
    Death: 31,076
  • Germany 2,786,345
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,786,345
    Active: 215,077
    Recovered: 2,494,800
    Death: 76,468
  • Pakistan 659,116
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 659,116
    Active: 46,663
    Recovered: 598,197
    Death: 14,256
  • China 90,182
    China
    Confirmed: 90,182
    Active: 172
    Recovered: 85,374
    Death: 4,636

Rome, 29/3: Scientists have come to believe that only humans and species of monkeys on earth are considered capable of identifying themselves mentally. There is more sense in them than other creatures. This understanding is also found in some special dolphins, parrots, but for the first time, a research has revealed that even in horses, brains are full of mind. Scientists of Italy have claimed this.

Researchers at the University of Pisa, Italy reported that they carried out this research at the Italian Horse Protection Rescue Center in Tuscany, Tuscany. Which included 14 horses. Three of these were eliminated in the initial phase, because they could not adjust themselves in the setup ready for research.

Scientists told that a mark of X was made on both the cheeks of these 11 horses. Of these, the horses not only saw themselves in the mirror, but they made strange movements. For example, removing the tongue and verifying your identity. Not only this, all these horses also saw the X mark. They also tried to erase them. At the same time, the remaining three horses were scared to see their replica.

Scientists said that apart from humans, only monkeys have the ability to recognize their replica. Not only this, monkeys are also able to recognize any change on their body. This is the first time that any organism other than monkeys has behaved in a manner in which they have identified themselves.

According to the news of DailyMail, researchers at the University of Pisa said that it was a pilot project, which has been very successful. We are going to move further in this direction and positive success is definitely awaiting us.

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.