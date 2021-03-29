Find out What Happens When Horses see themselves in the Mirror!!

COVID-19 Updates World 127,771,302 World Confirmed: 127,771,302 Active: 22,010,581 Recovered: 102,964,582 Death: 2,796,139

USA 30,962,803 USA Confirmed: 30,962,803 Active: 6,989,393 Recovered: 23,410,884 Death: 562,526

Brazil 12,534,688 Brazil Confirmed: 12,534,688 Active: 1,309,448 Recovered: 10,912,941 Death: 312,299

India 12,039,210 India Confirmed: 12,039,210 Active: 523,602 Recovered: 11,353,727 Death: 161,881

Russia 4,519,832 Russia Confirmed: 4,519,832 Active: 282,964 Recovered: 4,139,128 Death: 97,740

UK 4,333,042 UK Confirmed: 4,333,042 Active: 401,034 Recovered: 3,805,416 Death: 126,592

Italy 3,532,057 Italy Confirmed: 3,532,057 Active: 573,235 Recovered: 2,850,889 Death: 107,933

Turkey 3,208,173 Turkey Confirmed: 3,208,173 Active: 220,004 Recovered: 2,957,093 Death: 31,076

Germany 2,786,345 Germany Confirmed: 2,786,345 Active: 215,077 Recovered: 2,494,800 Death: 76,468

Pakistan 659,116 Pakistan Confirmed: 659,116 Active: 46,663 Recovered: 598,197 Death: 14,256

China 90,182 China Confirmed: 90,182 Active: 172 Recovered: 85,374 Death: 4,636

Rome, 29/3: Scientists have come to believe that only humans and species of monkeys on earth are considered capable of identifying themselves mentally. There is more sense in them than other creatures. This understanding is also found in some special dolphins, parrots, but for the first time, a research has revealed that even in horses, brains are full of mind. Scientists of Italy have claimed this.

Researchers at the University of Pisa, Italy reported that they carried out this research at the Italian Horse Protection Rescue Center in Tuscany, Tuscany. Which included 14 horses. Three of these were eliminated in the initial phase, because they could not adjust themselves in the setup ready for research.

Scientists told that a mark of X was made on both the cheeks of these 11 horses. Of these, the horses not only saw themselves in the mirror, but they made strange movements. For example, removing the tongue and verifying your identity. Not only this, all these horses also saw the X mark. They also tried to erase them. At the same time, the remaining three horses were scared to see their replica.

Scientists said that apart from humans, only monkeys have the ability to recognize their replica. Not only this, monkeys are also able to recognize any change on their body. This is the first time that any organism other than monkeys has behaved in a manner in which they have identified themselves.

According to the news of DailyMail, researchers at the University of Pisa said that it was a pilot project, which has been very successful. We are going to move further in this direction and positive success is definitely awaiting us.