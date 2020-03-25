Flipkart suspends its service due to Corona outbreak

Bengaluru, 25/3: Flipkart, the leading e-commerce company, said on Wednesday that it had suspended its service due to a 21-days nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Hello Indian friends, we are temporarily suspending the service, Your needs have always been our priority and our promise is that we will be back to serve you as soon as possible,” Flipkart said in a message on the website.

The rival e-commerce firm Amazon has also been in trouble but has not yet shut down the service.