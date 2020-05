After many days, finally some good news for the football fans. Bundesliga becomes Europe’s first major league to return. Borussia Dortmund will play against Schalke in the first match of Bundesliga. In another match, RB Leipzig will face Freiburg. The match will start at 7 PM (IST). It will be streamed on the Hotstar application for the Indian users.The Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD2 channels in India.