Gautam Gambhir’s father’s SUV was stolen outside their house

New Delhi, 29/5: BJP MP and Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s dad’s SUV was taken from outside their home in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to the police, the occurrence supposedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

The police have enlisted a case and a few groups have been framed to seize the offender.

As per DCP Central, the quest for criminals is on and CCTC footage is being investigated. Gautam Gambhir lives with his dad at their living arrangement in Rajendra Nagar.