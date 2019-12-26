Goa traffic cops turns Santa , gifts challan violators Chocolates

Goa, 26/12:The traffic policemen dressed up as Santa Claus offered chocolates instead of challans to the traffic violators on Tuesday.

This was a part of a safety drive by the Goa Police to create awareness about the importance of motor vehicle norms, ahead of the festive season. The official Twitter account of Chief Minister of Goa shared various pictures of the awareness drive. In the pictures, traffic cops are seen dressed as Santa Claus and showing traffic-related posters to the violators.