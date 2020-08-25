Good News : India and Russia Can produce COVID-19 vaccine in partnership

Today, the whole world is plagued by the Covid-19 Pandemic. Only in India, this global pandemic has caught more than 31.6 lakh people so far. 58,390 patients have lost their lives in the country so far. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Corona Vaccine. There is good news from Russia among these frightening figures. If sources are to be believed, Russia, which invented the first vaccine of Coronavirus, has approached the Modi government regarding its vaccine sputum.

Russian representatives contact the central government for complete information about COVID 19 vaccine

According to information received from sources, Russia is sharing its vaccine Sputnik v with India. Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev has contacted the Department of Biotechnology and the Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR. The Russian Ambassador has contacted Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Ranu Swaroop, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, and Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR. The Russian ambassador has shared information and data related to the vaccine with these stakeholders.