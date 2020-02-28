Google Doodle marks 200th birthday of John Tenniel

California, 28/2: Search giant Google, on Friday, dedicated a special doodle to mark British illustrator and artist Sir John Tenniel’s 200th birth anniversary.

Popularly known for his for Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” (1865) and “Through the Looking-Glass” (1872), he was born in London on February 28, 1820, and was knighted for his artistic achievements in 1893.

At just 16, the mostly self-taught artist submitted his first work, an oil painting, for exhibition at the Society of British Artists.