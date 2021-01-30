Government Suspends Internet Services in Delhi

COVID-19 Updates World 102,722,247 World Confirmed: 102,722,247 Active: 26,064,317 Recovered: 74,439,570 Death: 2,218,360

New Delhi, 30/1: The Union Home Ministry has suspended the internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri border areas on Saturday. Apart from the three borders of Delhi, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too effective from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31.

“… it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 11 pm on January 29 to 11 pm on January 31,” the Home Ministry order read.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the decision was taken in the view of ‘maintain public safety and averting public emergency’ under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.

Darshal Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union leader has asked the Government to restore the services, or else the farmers will protest against it.