Govt plans to sell 20% Stakes of IRCTC via OFS

IRCTC Share sell will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on December 10 and December 11. The base price is set at rs 1367 pert share.

FeaturedBusinessNational
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 69,260,044
    World
    Confirmed: 69,260,044
    Active: 19,670,061
    Recovered: 48,013,832
    Death: 1,576,151
  • USA 15,820,042
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,820,042
    Active: 6,296,933
    Recovered: 9,226,411
    Death: 296,698
  • India 9,767,371
    India
    Confirmed: 9,767,371
    Active: 372,293
    Recovered: 9,253,306
    Death: 141,772
  • Brazil 6,730,118
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,730,118
    Active: 649,575
    Recovered: 5,901,511
    Death: 179,032
  • Russia 2,541,199
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,541,199
    Active: 488,689
    Recovered: 2,007,792
    Death: 44,718
  • Italy 1,770,149
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,770,149
    Active: 710,515
    Recovered: 997,895
    Death: 61,739
  • UK 1,766,819
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,766,819
    Active: 1,704,253
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 62,566
  • Germany 1,242,253
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,242,253
    Active: 319,449
    Recovered: 902,100
    Death: 20,704
  • Turkey 925,342
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 925,342
    Active: 462,450
    Recovered: 447,361
    Death: 15,531
  • Pakistan 429,280
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 429,280
    Active: 46,376
    Recovered: 374,301
    Death: 8,603
  • China 86,673
    China
    Confirmed: 86,673
    Active: 285
    Recovered: 81,754
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 10/12: The Central Government has proposed to sell up to 15% or rs 2.40 cr shares of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corp(IRCTC), through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday.

“Offer for Sale in IRCTC opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Day 2 for retail investors. Govt. would divest 15 percent equity with a 5 percent greenshoe option” said the Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) via Twitter on Wednesday.

It has also proposed an additional share sale of up Rs 80 lakh equity shares of 5% of the paid-up equity share capital, in case of oversubscription. In total, the base offer size and oversubscription option represent 20% of the outstanding equity shares of the company or 3.2 crore shares. The floor price of the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,367 per equity share. IRCTC OFS will help the government inch forward in meeting the Rs 2.10 lakh crore disinvestment target.

The IRCTC share sale will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on December 10 and December 11. Only retail investors shall be allowed to place their bids on December 11.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.