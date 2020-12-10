Govt plans to sell 20% Stakes of IRCTC via OFS

COVID-19 Updates World 69,260,044 World Confirmed: 69,260,044 Active: 19,670,061 Recovered: 48,013,832 Death: 1,576,151

USA 15,820,042 USA Confirmed: 15,820,042 Active: 6,296,933 Recovered: 9,226,411 Death: 296,698

India 9,767,371 India Confirmed: 9,767,371 Active: 372,293 Recovered: 9,253,306 Death: 141,772

Brazil 6,730,118 Brazil Confirmed: 6,730,118 Active: 649,575 Recovered: 5,901,511 Death: 179,032

Russia 2,541,199 Russia Confirmed: 2,541,199 Active: 488,689 Recovered: 2,007,792 Death: 44,718

Italy 1,770,149 Italy Confirmed: 1,770,149 Active: 710,515 Recovered: 997,895 Death: 61,739

UK 1,766,819 UK Confirmed: 1,766,819 Active: 1,704,253 Recovered: N/A Death: 62,566

Germany 1,242,253 Germany Confirmed: 1,242,253 Active: 319,449 Recovered: 902,100 Death: 20,704

Turkey 925,342 Turkey Confirmed: 925,342 Active: 462,450 Recovered: 447,361 Death: 15,531

Pakistan 429,280 Pakistan Confirmed: 429,280 Active: 46,376 Recovered: 374,301 Death: 8,603

China 86,673 China Confirmed: 86,673 Active: 285 Recovered: 81,754 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 10/12: The Central Government has proposed to sell up to 15% or rs 2.40 cr shares of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corp(IRCTC), through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday.

“Offer for Sale in IRCTC opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Day 2 for retail investors. Govt. would divest 15 percent equity with a 5 percent greenshoe option” said the Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) via Twitter on Wednesday.

It has also proposed an additional share sale of up Rs 80 lakh equity shares of 5% of the paid-up equity share capital, in case of oversubscription. In total, the base offer size and oversubscription option represent 20% of the outstanding equity shares of the company or 3.2 crore shares. The floor price of the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,367 per equity share. IRCTC OFS will help the government inch forward in meeting the Rs 2.10 lakh crore disinvestment target.

The IRCTC share sale will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on December 10 and December 11. Only retail investors shall be allowed to place their bids on December 11.