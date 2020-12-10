Odisha: Vet Arrested for taking Bribe

COVID-19 Updates World 69,260,044 World Confirmed: 69,260,044 Active: 19,670,061 Recovered: 48,013,832 Death: 1,576,151

USA 15,820,042 USA Confirmed: 15,820,042 Active: 6,296,933 Recovered: 9,226,411 Death: 296,698

India 9,767,371 India Confirmed: 9,767,371 Active: 372,293 Recovered: 9,253,306 Death: 141,772

Brazil 6,730,118 Brazil Confirmed: 6,730,118 Active: 649,575 Recovered: 5,901,511 Death: 179,032

Russia 2,541,199 Russia Confirmed: 2,541,199 Active: 488,689 Recovered: 2,007,792 Death: 44,718

Italy 1,770,149 Italy Confirmed: 1,770,149 Active: 710,515 Recovered: 997,895 Death: 61,739

UK 1,766,819 UK Confirmed: 1,766,819 Active: 1,704,253 Recovered: N/A Death: 62,566

Germany 1,242,253 Germany Confirmed: 1,242,253 Active: 319,449 Recovered: 902,100 Death: 20,704

Turkey 925,342 Turkey Confirmed: 925,342 Active: 462,450 Recovered: 447,361 Death: 15,531

Pakistan 429,280 Pakistan Confirmed: 429,280 Active: 46,376 Recovered: 374,301 Death: 8,603

China 86,673 China Confirmed: 86,673 Active: 285 Recovered: 81,754 Death: 4,634

Puri, 10/12: Suresh Chandra Behra, a block Veterinary Officer has been arrested by the Vigilance officials for taking bribes in Puri district today. The Block Veterinary Officer of Pipili Veterinary Hospital was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 2,500 bribe to provide government financial assistance to a Fani-affected poultry farm owner.

The Vet has been demanding money from one Pratap Khatei from Basupur village under Pipili police limits to approve a sanction of Rs 70,000 towards purchases of chicks and medicine. When the Veterinary Officer refused to grant the financial assistance, Pratap lodged a complaint with Vigilance.

The officials laid a trap to catch the Vet while taking the bribe amount. As the Veterinary Officer accepted the bribe amount, the Vigilance officials caught him red-handed.