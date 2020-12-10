Odisha: Vet Arrested for taking Bribe

-
World
69,260,044
WorldConfirmed: 69,260,044Active: 19,670,061Recovered: 48,013,832Death: 1,576,151
-
USA
15,820,042
USAConfirmed: 15,820,042Active: 6,296,933Recovered: 9,226,411Death: 296,698
-
India
9,767,371
IndiaConfirmed: 9,767,371Active: 372,293Recovered: 9,253,306Death: 141,772
-
Brazil
6,730,118
BrazilConfirmed: 6,730,118Active: 649,575Recovered: 5,901,511Death: 179,032
-
Russia
2,541,199
RussiaConfirmed: 2,541,199Active: 488,689Recovered: 2,007,792Death: 44,718
-
Italy
1,770,149
ItalyConfirmed: 1,770,149Active: 710,515Recovered: 997,895Death: 61,739
-
UK
1,766,819
UKConfirmed: 1,766,819Active: 1,704,253Recovered: N/ADeath: 62,566
-
Germany
1,242,253
GermanyConfirmed: 1,242,253Active: 319,449Recovered: 902,100Death: 20,704
-
Turkey
925,342
TurkeyConfirmed: 925,342Active: 462,450Recovered: 447,361Death: 15,531
-
Pakistan
429,280
PakistanConfirmed: 429,280Active: 46,376Recovered: 374,301Death: 8,603
-
China
86,673
ChinaConfirmed: 86,673Active: 285Recovered: 81,754Death: 4,634
Puri, 10/12: Suresh Chandra Behra, a block Veterinary Officer has been arrested by the Vigilance officials for taking bribes in Puri district today. The Block Veterinary Officer of Pipili Veterinary Hospital was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 2,500 bribe to provide government financial assistance to a Fani-affected poultry farm owner.
The Vet has been demanding money from one Pratap Khatei from Basupur village under Pipili police limits to approve a sanction of Rs 70,000 towards purchases of chicks and medicine. When the Veterinary Officer refused to grant the financial assistance, Pratap lodged a complaint with Vigilance.
The officials laid a trap to catch the Vet while taking the bribe amount. As the Veterinary Officer accepted the bribe amount, the Vigilance officials caught him red-handed.