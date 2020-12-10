Odisha: Vet Arrested for taking Bribe

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
Puri, 10/12: Suresh Chandra Behra, a block Veterinary Officer has been arrested by the Vigilance officials for taking bribes in Puri district today. The Block Veterinary Officer of Pipili Veterinary Hospital was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 2,500 bribe to provide government financial assistance to a Fani-affected poultry farm owner.

The Vet has been demanding money from one Pratap Khatei from Basupur village under Pipili police limits to approve a sanction of Rs 70,000 towards purchases of chicks and medicine. When the Veterinary Officer refused to grant the financial assistance, Pratap lodged a complaint with Vigilance.

The officials laid a trap to catch the Vet while taking the bribe amount. As the Veterinary Officer accepted the bribe amount, the Vigilance officials caught him red-handed.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
