Greta Thunberg says ‘I still #StandWithFarmers’ after Delhi Police FIR

FeaturedInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
New Delhi, 4/2: On Wednesday Swedish climate change activist took to Twitter to extend her support to the farmer’s protest. A day after her Tweet, Delhi police has lodged an FIR against her.

In another post today she made her stand clear by tweeting that she still stands with the farmers even after the FIR.

“I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest,” she tweeted.

After pop star Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had taken to Twitter to extend support to the ongoing farmers’ agitation in India.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
