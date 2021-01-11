If you Don’t Stay Farm Laws, We Will: SC to Centre

COVID-19 Updates World 90,750,680 World Confirmed: 90,750,680 Active: 23,911,458 Recovered: 64,894,780 Death: 1,944,442

USA 22,917,334 USA Confirmed: 22,917,334 Active: 9,050,569 Recovered: 13,483,490 Death: 383,275

India 10,467,431 India Confirmed: 10,467,431 Active: 223,324 Recovered: 10,092,909 Death: 151,198

Brazil 8,105,790 Brazil Confirmed: 8,105,790 Active: 734,999 Recovered: 7,167,651 Death: 203,140

Russia 3,425,269 Russia Confirmed: 3,425,269 Active: 562,321 Recovered: 2,800,675 Death: 62,273

UK 3,072,349 UK Confirmed: 3,072,349 Active: 1,583,951 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 81,431

Turkey 2,326,256 Turkey Confirmed: 2,326,256 Active: 105,299 Recovered: 2,198,150 Death: 22,807

Italy 2,276,491 Italy Confirmed: 2,276,491 Active: 579,932 Recovered: 1,617,804 Death: 78,755

Germany 1,929,353 Germany Confirmed: 1,929,353 Active: 342,419 Recovered: 1,545,500 Death: 41,434

Pakistan 504,293 Pakistan Confirmed: 504,293 Active: 35,246 Recovered: 458,371 Death: 10,676

China 87,536 China Confirmed: 87,536 Active: 673 Recovered: 82,229 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 11/1: In a major turn of events the Supreme Court of India said on Monday that if the centre does not scrap the farm laws then it will do so. The court was hearing petitions on the Farmer’s protest.

“If the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of farm laws, we will put a stay on it,” the CJI asserted. The Union of India must take responsibility for all this. You (Centre) are bringing the laws and you can do it in a better manner,” the CJI said.

Expressing his displeasure on the current situation Justice Bobde said, “What is going on? The talks have failed. The whole thing has gone on for more than a month and what negotiations are going on, we don’t understand. This is a very delicate situation. The parties are in a delicate situation.”

“There is not a single petition, nor pleadings, which said the laws are good. Some people have committed suicide, old people and women are a part of the agitation. What is happening?” said the CJI.