If you Don’t Stay Farm Laws, We Will: SC to Centre

New Delhi, 11/1: In a major turn of events the Supreme Court of India said on Monday that if the centre does not scrap the farm laws then it will do so. The court was hearing petitions on the Farmer’s protest.
“If the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of farm laws, we will put a stay on it,” the CJI asserted. The Union of India must take responsibility for all this. You (Centre) are bringing the laws and you can do it in a better manner,” the CJI said.
Expressing his displeasure on the current situation Justice Bobde said, “What is going on? The talks have failed. The whole thing has gone on for more than a month and what negotiations are going on, we don’t understand. This is a very delicate situation. The parties are in a delicate situation.”
“There is not a single petition, nor pleadings, which said the laws are good. Some people have committed suicide, old people and women are a part of the agitation. What is happening?” said the CJI.