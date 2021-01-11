Resilient India Draws Sydney Test

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Sydney, 11/1: In a spectacular show of Batsmanship India has managed to draw the third test being played at Sydney. The Indian defeat inevitable after India lost Pujara before Tea. With more than 40 overs to go and Ravindra Jadeja injured, defeat stared at India. But Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin had other plans. Both of them batted for more than 3 hours to give India a memorable draw. Vihari and Ashwin’s Innings will be remembered as both played with injuries.

Earlier India lost Ajinkya Rahane in the 2nd over of the day. Rishabh Pant was promoted up the order and he along with Cheteswar Pujara held fort for India. Pant counter-attacking Innings gave India a glimpse of hope to win the test. Pnt scored an attacking 97 off just 118 balls before getting out to Nathan Lyon. Cheteswar Pujara played a crucial knock of 77 runs off 205 balls before getting knocked out by Josh Hazlewood. Australian bowlers tried everything from bouncer to yorker but Vihari and Ashwin stuck despite of scoring too many runs. Captain Tim Paine’s dropped catches didn’t help them as well. As many as 4 catches were dropped by the Australians.

India batted 131 overs to score 334-5. This was the highest overs played by India in the 4th innings of a test match after 1979. This test match will be remembered for India’s incredible fight against the Australian Team and Australian fans. Playing with half the side injured against a world-class bowling attack, India has shown immense character in the match.

The action now shifts to Brisbane at series leveled at 1-1. The last test of the 4 test match series will be played on January 15.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
