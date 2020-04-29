IIT Guwahati and Hester Biosciences joins hands to devlope Corona vaccine

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Guwahati, 29/4: IIT Guwahati joined hands with Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm Hester Biosciences on Wednesday to develop a  vaccine to fight against the deadly Coronavirus. The vaccine will be based on recombinant avian paramyxovirus.

“IITG and Hester have collaborated to develop and manufacture a recombinant vaccine against COVID-19 diseases as a preventive measure. Hester’s involvement would be from the master seed development up to the release of the commercial vaccine” Rajiv Gandhi CEO MD Hester BioScience said.

